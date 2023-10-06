UFC Vegas 80 weigh-in results: Grant Dawson, Bobby Green on point for lightweight headliner

Grant Dawson and Bobby Green are set for Saturday’s lightweight headliner.

Dawson and Green meet in a scheduled five-round main event at UFC Vegas 80, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Green was the first fighter to the scale at Friday morning’s official weigh-ins and hit the mark at 156 pounds. Dawson stepped to the scale moments later at the exact same weight.

Dawson is currently ranked No. 11 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. He is riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak inside the UFC’s octagon and will compete in his first promotional main event. Green looks to build upon a third-round submission win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 291 in July.

In Saturday’s co-main event, middleweights Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan battle it out. Both fighters had no issues making weight, as Pyfer hit championship weight at 185 pounds, while Alhassan was just under that at 184.5.

All 22 fighters on the card successfully made weight.

See UFC Vegas 80 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Grant Dawson (156)

Joe Pyfer (185) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (184.5)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Ricky Glenn (155.5)

Alexander Hernandez (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Philipe Lins (204) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Diana Belbita (115.5)

Nate Maness (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (125.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115.5)

Aoriqileng (136) vs. Johnny Munoz (136)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)