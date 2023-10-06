Derek Brunson faces Ray Cooper III in PFL debut at championship card in November

Derek Brunson has a new home in the PFL, and he’s already booked his first fight.

The UFC veteran will clash with two-time PFL champion Ray Cooper III in a middleweight bout scheduled at the upcoming finale card on Nov. 24 in Washington D.C.

PFL officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

After spending 11 years in the UFC, Brunson was released from the promotion but wasted no time inking a new multi-fight deal with the PFL. Brunson is expected to compete in the PFL light heavyweight season long tournament in 2024, but he’ll remain in his old stomping ground at 185 pounds in his debut.

During his long run in the UFC, Brunson remained a constant threat in the middleweight division while earning impressive wins over Darren Till, Kevin Holland and Edmen Shahbazyan. He’ll now look to make waves in the PFL but he’ll face a stiff test in his first appearance with the promotion.

Cooper has been a mainstay in the PFL for the past five years while claiming the championship on two different occasions while competing at welterweight. Struggles to make the welterweight limit eventually came back to haunt Cooper, which is why he’ll now look to make an impact at middleweight instead.

Over the past few years, Cooper has earned wins over Rory MacDonald as well as knockouts over Jake Shields and current UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis.

Brunson vs. Cooper joins the lineup at the PFL finale card in November, which will also feature championship bouts across six divisions as well as the return of Kayla Harrison when she faces ex-Bellator champion Julia Budd.