MMA Fighting has Bellator 300 weigh-in video Friday afternoon in San Diego.

No less than three titles are on the line for the Saturday event at Pechanga Arena.

In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former titleholder Brent Primus can weigh no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title fight.

In the co-main event, featherweight champ Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano need to weigh 145 pounds for their title fight. And in the featured bout, flyweight champ Liz Carmouche and ex-champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane need to hit 125 pounds on the dot for their flyweight title bout.

The Bellator 300 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The Bellator 300 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out Bellator 300 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.8)

Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Cat Zingano (144.6)

Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126.6)*

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Davion Franklin (265) vs. Slim Trabelsi (238.8)

Henry Corrales (146) vs. Kai Kamaka III (145.6)

Sara McMann (145.4) vs. Leah McCourt (146)

Ilara Joanne (125.6) vs. Jena Bishop (125.4)

Bobby Seronio III (138) vs. Alberto Garcia (137)

Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Grant Neal (183.6)

Sergio Cossio (156) vs. Jesse Roberts (155.8)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (178.4) vs. Herman Terrado (178.2) — 180-pound catchweight bout

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (204.4)

Dmytrii Hrytsenko (158.8) vs. Justin Montalvo (158.6) — 160-pound catchweight bout

Bryce Meredith (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (134.8)

Lorrany Santos (145.6) vs. Jackie Cataline (145.4)

Josh Hokit (246) vs. Spencer Smith (247.8)

*missed weight