UFC Vegas 80 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 80 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, lightweights Bobby Green and Grant Dawson can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 80 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 80 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Grant Dawson (156)

Joe Pyfer (185) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (184.5)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Ricky Glenn (155.5)

Alexander Hernandez (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Philipe Lins (204) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Diana Belbita (115.5)

Nate Maness (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (125.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115.5)

Aoriqileng (136) vs. Johnny Munoz (136)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)