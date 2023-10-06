Michael Chandler on rumors of Bellator’s impending sale: ‘It definitely will be bittersweet to see them go’

If Bellator really is on the way out, Michael Chandler will be sad to see it go.

Over the past few months, the MMA world has been inundated with rumors that the PFL is close to finalizing a deal to purchase Bellator. While nothing has been made official, both Bellator and PFL officials admit that talks are taking place, and reports suggest a deal could be finalized this month. What that means for Bellator remains uncertain, but as the former face of MMA’s No. 2 promotion, Chandler said he’ll be sad to see it come to an end.

“There definitely is [an emotional attachment],” Chandler told The MMA Hour. “Obviously, I’m very much a forward thinking, don’t really care about yesterday, I’m looking to trot forward and create a life for me and my family in the future, but I wouldn’t be where I am if not for me having all those fights in Bellator.

“I have to say, [Bellator President] Scott Coker personally invited me this weekend to be at [Bellator] 300. ... Scott and [Bellator executive} Mike Kogan, [former matchmaker] Rich Chou when he was a part of it, even back to the [former Bellator President] Bjorn Rebney days, it was a part of my life for a very long time. There was definitely some ups and some downs. It taught me a lot of about myself, it taught me a lot about the industry, myself and my management...navigating all those waters all the way into coming into the UFC in the last couple of years.

“If it does come to an end...I think it definitely will be bittersweet to see them go, because it definitely was — in large part, I was a big reason why Bellator became Bellator, and I give them their props that I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my time in Bellator.”

In some ways, Bellator is the house that Chandler built. Joining the promotion just three fights into his MMA career, Chandler fought 23 times in the Bellator cage, winning the lightweight title three times and setting a number of promotional records (many of which have since been passed by rival Patricio Pitbull).

In particular, Chandler’s rivalries with Eddie Alvarez, Will Brooks, and the Pitbull brothers served as some of the biggest fights in Bellator history.

After completing his contract with Bellator in 2020, Chandler signed with the UFC, where he immediately established himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, winning four “Performance of the Night” bonuses in five fights; he also took home Fight of the Year honors in 2021 for his clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Chandler is now in line to welcome Conor McGregor back to the cage sometime in 2024.