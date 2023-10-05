Logan Paul: Dillon Danis a ‘predator pretending to be a fighter,’ ‘he’s f******’ with ongoing lawsuit

Logan Paul didn’t expect his fight with Dillon Danis to turn into a legal brawl, but he’s backing fiancée Nina Agdal as she seeks damages against the Bellator fighter turned boxer.

Agdal this past month filed a lawsuit and a restraining order against Danis after he posted online a number of explicit images and videos of her while taunting Paul in the weeks leading to their Oct. 14 boxing match. Agdal’s lawsuit claims Danis violated revenge porn laws when he posted illicitly obtained material that she said was traced to the alleged hacking of her Snapchat account in 2022.

While Paul is focused for their upcoming fight, he advises Danis to take the lawsuit seriously, because it’s only going to get worse for him.

“There’s more counts coming,” Paul said on his brother Jake Paul’s podcast. “It’s heavy. I’ll be honest, it’s a f****** .50-caliber adamantium bullet to the dome. He’s f*****.

“We’re about to catch a predator on Oct. 14, because he has some real predatorial s***, which is what he’s in trouble for.”

Paul said during his face-to-face interview with Danis — he posted a small preview on his Instagram — he got his upcoming opponent to incriminate himself on video.

“In the face-to-face, I gave him a little light deposition where he incriminated himself, but he’s a dumbass, so he didn’t know what I was doing, and he doesn’t know what he did is wrong,” Paul said. “I also think people are confused about what the lawsuit is. I think a lot of people think it’s about the photos he’s been posting, the photos that are online. It’s not.

“It’s about a serious crime he committed, and to be honest, I don’t know if I want to, or can, or should dive in that much, because I don’t want to undermine the justice system. It speaks for itself, and I don’t want this to appear to be fight promotion.”

To date, Danis was served paperwork on the lawsuit but he’s failed to appear in court, which led New Jersey federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo to grant Agdal’s request for a restraining order to prevent him from posting “sexually explicit photographs” without her permission.

While he’s not directly involved with the lawsuit, Paul promises he’s backing Agdal in her efforts against Danis in court. He added the entire ordeal hasn’t affected their relationship whatsoever.

“The lawsuit has nothing to do with me– this is Nina’s thing,” Paul said. “This is her decision, I support her 100 f****** percent. I love that girl so much, and this has been crazy for both of us.

“A little bump in the road, because she’s being attacked, harassed and stalked by some predator pretending to be a fighter doesn’t change any of that.”

Despite Danis apparently ignoring the lawsuit thus far, Paul knows his opponent will eventually have to answer for his actions. Because Danis potentially faces a lengthy legal battle with attorney fees and potential damages, Paul believes that will motivate his opponent to show up and fight on Oct. 14.

In his mind, Danis needs the payday to prepare for what’s coming next in court.

“As the saying goes, the more you f*** around, the more you find out,” Paul said. “He’s going to find out.

“Even [if he files bankruptcy] it doesn’t end. You put liens on every paycheck he gets for the rest of his life.”