Manager: Derek Brunson signed with PFL, expected for 2024 light heavyweight tourney

Derek Brunson has a new fighting home, according to his manager.

The longtime UFC veteran, who was released from his contract in September, has now inked a deal to join the roster at the PFL, his manager Ali Abdelaziz said in an interview with The Schmo on Thursday.

Abdelaziz said Brunson is expected to compete as a light heavyweight division and plans to enter the promotion’s $1 million tournament in 2024.

During his career, Brunson was a constant force at middleweight, nearing title contention on several different occasions. The 39-year-old vet holds wins over names such as Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Lyoto Machida and Uriah Hall.

Brunson exited the UFC following a nearly 11-year run with the promotion.

“Derek Brunson has been under the UFC umbrella for 11 years,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting after his release. “He had an amazing career there. The last seven years he’s been in the top 10 rankings.

“The UFC was amazing to him there, helped shape who he is today, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity he was given. He has to move on and looking forward to what comes next for him.”

Now, Brunson will start a new chapter as he continues his career at 205 pounds with the upstart organization.