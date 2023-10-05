UFC 295 poster revealed

Jon Jones is back in The Big Apple.

The UFC heavyweight champion is set to defend his title against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295. On Thursday, the UFC dropped the official poster for its return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The GOAT vs The Heavyweight GOAT



The poster for #UFC295 is officially here!



[ Poster voted by the fans on the https://t.co/ksgMM2yqmt app ] pic.twitter.com/25uO6QdRQR — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2023

After a three-year hiatus from the sport, Jones returned to the octagon at UFC 285, moving up to heavyweight and defeating Ciryl Gane for the vacant title. Miocic has not fought since losing the heavyweight title in a rematch with Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

A second poster was also released featuring the co-main event, a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title between former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Saiu o pôster do #UFC295!



Você não pode perder o evento que acontece em Nova York no dia 11 de novembro, com transmissão exclusiva do @UFCFightPassBR!



[ Pôster escolhido pelos fãs em votação no aplicativo https://t.co/2mdonmqku6 ] pic.twitter.com/xuDqbwED3X — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) October 5, 2023

Prochazka most recently fought at UFC 275, where he defeated Pereira’s coach, Glover Teixeira, to claim the light heavyweight title. A shoulder injury forced him out of a planned title defense, and instead of holding up the division, he chose to vacate the belt. Jamahal Hill then won the title, but also vacated it due to injury.

One year ago, Pereira won the middleweight title in Madison Square Garden, but he dropped the belt in a rematch with Israel Adesanya in April. He made his light heavyweight debut in July, winning a split decision over former champion Jan Blachowicz to set up his title shot.

UFC 295 takes place on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Below is the current lineup below (bout order still to be determined):

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Kyung Ho Kang vs. John Castaneda