Heck of a Morning: Would potential Colby Covington vs. Islam Makhachev fight be more intriguing at 155 or 170 pounds?

By Mike Heck
UFC 272: Covington v Masvidal Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It appears that UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and upcoming welterweight title challenger Colby Covington are planting seeds for a future fight should both be successful in their next bouts. If it happens, would it be more intriguing to see Makhachev move up to welterweight, or Covington move down to lightweight?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the back-and-forth between Makhachev and Covington, what weight class would be more interesting to host it, and how that fight might go. Additionally, listener questions include fighter pay, contracts in ONE Championship, the star power of Sean O’Malley, if Dustin Poirier could find his way into a welterweight title shot if Covington defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 296, Alexander Volkanovski’s future at featherweight, the loaded UFC bantamweight division, where Michael “Venom” Page could end up in free agency, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

