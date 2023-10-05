Between the Links: Tony Ferguson speaks, UFC Vegas 80, Bellator 300

Tony Ferguson joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week to discuss his upcoming fight with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in December, and the interview created a lot of buzz due to the fact that Ferguson was quite reflective on the matchmaking, and where he is at in his career.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel is turning the programming over to the live viewers with a Q&A edition of the show. Viewers can ask questions about Ferguson’s conversation on The MMA Hour, UFC Vegas 80 coming up this weekend headlined by a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green, Bellator 300, featuring three world title fights, including Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus for the lightweight title in the main event, the future of Bellator, and whatever else is on your mind in the world of combat sports.

This week, the panel consists of MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.