Conor McGregor ‘submitted my stuff’ to re-enter USADA testing pool, ‘ball rolling’ on return to UFC

Conor McGregor appears ready to finally re-enter the UFC’s anti-doping program, which should clear his way to an eventual return to the octagon.

The former two-division champion posted a brief update on Instagram following a training session where he stated that he submitted paperwork to UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky, who oversees the UFC’s anti-doping program, which will likely be the next step to re-join the testing pool administered by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Fighters who have dropped out of the testing pool are required to undergo six months of testing before being permitted to compete again. McGregor dropped out of the UFC’s anti-doping program while he was recovering from a broken leg suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

“Find my targets. Hit them. F*** the consequences,” McGregor wrote. “You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick Nikolay Grozdev. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella.

“Submitted my stuff to [Jeff] Novitzky. Ball rolling. See you soon you little light work b****.”

That final jab seems directed at Michael Chandler, who McGregor is slated to face in his return to action in the UFC. The fighters previously squared off as coaches on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter but the matchup has continuously been delayed while awaiting McGregor’s return to the UFC anti-doping program.

McGregor was previously in contact with USADA as far back as May but he never actually re-joined the program. As of the latest update posted on Sept. 28, McGregor hasn’t been tested by USADA in 2023.

This latest update might finally provide some clarity on McGregor’s long awaited return.

The timing to re-enter the testing pool also comes after Chandler hinted at a potential showdown with McGregor at the historic UFC 300 event, which will take place in 2024.

“My heart of hearts says the biggest fight we’ve seen in a very long time has to go down on the biggest card that the UFC is going to put together since UFC 200, since UFC 100,” Chandler said on Wednesday.

“My heart of hearts, my gut says we might be waiting until UFC 300. Good thing I’ve got a lot of things to keep my busy, and I get an opportunity to train for Conor for a very long time.”

UFC 300 hasn’t officially been scheduled but based on the current calendar, the card would likely take place in April. In order for McGregor to appear on that card and undergo six months of drug testing, he would need to re-enter the UFC’s anti-doping program in October — and that’s exactly what it looks like he’s doing.