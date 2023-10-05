Morning Report: Islam Makhachev hopes Colby Covington beats Leon Edwards, setting up champ vs. champ fight

Islam Makhachev is happy to prove Colby Covington wrong.

Two of the upcoming UFC lightweight and welterweight title fight combatants are seemingly setting themselves up for a potential future showdown with gold colliding should things go as they plan. Covington is set to challenge reigning 170-pound titlist Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December but came out last week, claiming the 155-pound king Makhachev has been ducking him. Supremely confident in his skillset as always, “Chaos” would expect a possible clash with the 24-1 dominator to be light work.

Makhachev has teased an eventual move up to welterweight during his still-young lightweight run as champion. However, with Covington chirping, Makhachev may speed up his goal hunt if he once again gets past Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 on October 21.

“I don’t know what the UFC has planned, but my dream fight is for the second belt,” Makhachev told ESPN. “Of course, I am under contract, so whatever the UFC says, I will fight, no problem. But Edwards vs. Colby — I really believe I can beat [the winner]. I look at their skills and what they have as champion and I know my skills. It’s going to be a good fight. I’m not saying I’m going to beat them easy. It’s going to be a hard, tough fight against a big guy. But I believe I can finish those guys.

“I gave a chance to that guy [featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski], so they have to give me a chance, too. I gave a chance to a guy from another division to come to my weight and to try to take this belt, and he lost. I want my chance, too.”

A champion vs. champion superfight between lightweight and welterweight title holders would come as a throwback to arguably the first true superfight, pitting BJ Penn opposite Georges St-Pierre in their 2009 rematch at UFC 94. Obviously, each current fighter isn’t exactly under the same status as those two past legends but Makhachev is in the process of carving out his legacy while Covington looks to get back to an active rate of competition, starting with an undisputed title victory.

“I hope [Covington] wins, because I don’t know what Leon says about [fighting me],” Makhachev said. “I’ve never heard Leon say he wants this fight. But Colby wants it. That’s why I want Colby to win and we can meet one day. It would be a very good fight, he has good wrestling. It’s going to be U.S. wrestling vs. Dagestan wrestling. He’s a good fighter. He has good wrestling and good conditioning, but in my opinion, I stop his wrestling and land many good punches.”

Makhachev defeated the aforementioned Oliveira via a stunning second-round arm-triangle choke submission at UFC 280 on what will have been nearly one full year to the day come UFC 294. Coincidentally, the rematch will also take place in Abu Dhabi like the first.

Both have won a single fight since their highly-anticipated encounter. Makhachev earned a hard-fought unanimous decision over Volkanovski in February, while Oliveira stopped Beneil Dariush with strikes in June. Despite overcoming some bad positions against Dariush, Makhachev essentially expects the same type of Oliveira to show up on fight night.

“Make him feel the power, the pressure, and same thing. He’s gonna give up,” Makhachev said. “Like I said last time, I told everybody, I’m gonna break him. Take him down, make him feel the power and he’ll understand.

“When Charles feels the power, the pressure, he gives up always. This not secret.”

TOP STORIES

Trouble. Jake Shields charged with misdemeanor battery following alleged attack on Mike Jackson, bench warrant issued

Pain. Merab Dvalishvili will be ‘heartbroken’ if next fight isn’t for UFC title: ‘This is No. 1 bulls***’

Hope. Michael Chandler: Conor McGregor fight ‘unequivocally happening,’ targets UFC 300

Okay. Dillon Danis targets UFC with Logan Paul win, says Leon Edwards ‘the easiest fight’

Stardom. Cédric Doumbé over UFC contract snub: ‘They f***** up’

Friendly. Vicente Luque reveals story behind training bet with Ian Machado Garry

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Free fight.

Finishes from Bellator 300 fighters.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss Grant Dawson and the Magic 8-Ball at UFC Vegas 80, plus Bellator 300 is finally here.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

300.

The golden #Bellator300 gloves are looking



Fighters will wear the special commemorative gloves THIS SATURDAY live on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/l4a39Mvxyy — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 4, 2023

Practice makes perfect.

Everything here is real, we want, we can and make it happen, no made-up story and no sad stories! #ufcvegas79 pic.twitter.com/O3S8s3OkC2 — Marina Rodriguez (@wmmarz) October 4, 2023

Discipline.

I’ve not been very vocal on this, and so many reach out and ask me what is next. I’ve not even been back in the gym since my fight, but here is this best I can give you. My next fight will be 205. if I can’t get disciplined enough to cut my fatass down then I quit this sport. pic.twitter.com/l1svh87mhB — Chandler “The Hammer” Cole (@ChandlerColeMMA) October 5, 2023

Baldashaw.

Return.

Will Come back in February or March pic.twitter.com/kdRJnyMsNA — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) October 4, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Francisco Trinaldo (28-9) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (6-4); Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Nov. 10

Yana Santos (14-8, 1 NC) vs. Norma Dumont (10-2); UFC Vegas 83, Jan. 13

Arnold Allen (19-2) vs. Movsar Evloev (17-0); UFC 297, Jan. 20

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Is Colby Covington vs. Islam Makhachev the fight to make if they each win their next fights? Yes

No vote view results 43% Yes (160 votes)

56% No (212 votes) 372 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.