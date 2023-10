SAN DIEGO – Bellator 300 headliners faced off for cameras before a trio of title fights set to headline the event on Saturday in San Diego.

Bellator 300 takes place at Pechanga Arena, and its main card airs live on Showtime with trio of title fights on tap: Lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus, Featherweight champ Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano, and flyweight champ Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Watch video of the Bellator 300 staredowns above.