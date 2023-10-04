Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev targeted for UFC 297

A pivotal featherweight clash is being targeted for the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2024.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev is in the works for UFC 297, which is expected to take place Jan. 20 in Toronto.

The matchup was first reported by Twitter user judobetter995, while the date was first reported by Red Fury MMA on Instagram.

Allen had one fight in 2023 and was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in the headliner of April’s UFC Kansas City event. Prior to that, “Almighty” had won his first 10 octagon bouts, including a pair of stoppage wins against Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar in 2022.

Evloev also enters the bout on the heels of a 2023 year that only saw him compete just once inside the octagon — a decision win over Diego Lopes at UFC 288 in May. The 29-year-old has won all 17 of his pro bouts, including a 7-0 start to his UFC tenure.