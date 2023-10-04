Norma Dumont moves down to bantamweight, fights Yana Santos on first UFC card of 2024

Norma Dumont will finally get another chance to compete at bantamweight when she meets Yana Santos on UFC’s first event of 2024 on Jan. 13, multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting.

The UFC has yet to announce the headlining attraction for the UFC Vegas event.

Dumont (10-2) won three in a row at featherweight, beating Chelsea Chandler, Karol Rosa and Danyelle Wolf, but has publicly voiced her intent to go down to 135 pounds unless the UFC was willing to give her a shot at the vacant 145-pound title.

The Brazilian talent was last booked to compete in a 135-pound match in April 2021, coming over the limit at 139,5 pounds. The match with Erin Blanchfield was then cancelled and Dumont moved up full-time, winning five of six at featherweight.

Santos (14-8) looks to get back on track inside the octagon after losing three in a row to Irene Aldana, Holly Holm, and most recently Karol Rosa. The Rosa bout took pace at 145 pounds since the Brazilian took the fight on short notice.

The American Top Team talent is a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion and one-time UFC title challenger, losing to Cris Cyborg at 145 pounds. Santos has gone 4-4 since under the UFC banner, scoring key wins over Ketlen Vieira and Marion Reneau.