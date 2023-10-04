The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Alexandre Pantoja, Merab Dvalishvili, Angela Lee, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by running down the day’s lineup.

1:15 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja previews his title rematch against Brandon Royval at UFC 296.

1:45 p.m.: Top contender Merab Dvalishvili discusses the state of the UFC bantamweight division and what’s next for him.

2:15 p.m.: Michael Chandler is back to chat about the latest in his life and the state of his expected matchup against Conor McGregor.

3 p.m.: Angela Lee reflects on her decision to retire and vacate the ONE Championship title.

3:25 p.m.: I answer your best questions in the latest round of On The Nose.

4:10 p.m.: The parlay boys make their picks for the upcoming combat sports weekend.

