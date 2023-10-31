Derrick Lewis arrested, charged with reckless driving after allegedly doing 136 mph in Lamborghini

Just days ahead of his fight against Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo, Derrick Lewis was arrested and charged with reckless driving in Houston after he was busted for allegedly speeding at 136 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

Lewis, 38, was detained and later released on a $100 personal recognizance bond, with his next court date scheduled on Dec. 27. ABC13 in Houston first reported the arrest.

Based on court records, Lewis was charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle with “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property by driving at a high rate of speed and changing lanes in an unsafe manner.”

Lewis was pulled over after he drove past a law enforcement officer, allegedly speeding in a red Lamborghini at nearly three times the legal speed limit while also weaving in and out of traffic.

Lewis, who holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history, faces a misdemeanor charge as a result of his arrest. If convicted, Lewis faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200.

The timing of his arrest comes just as Lewis prepares to face Almeida in the main event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday. It’s the first fight for Lewis since he inked a new multi-fight contract to stay with the UFC after reaching free agency with a win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima in July.