MMA world celebrates Halloween: Alex Pereira scares wife – without costume

The MMA community is comprised of some of the most colorful personalities in the universe, so one can only imagine the kind of shenanigans unleashed every Halloween.

This year is no different as fighters and personalities from every promotion threw on their best costumes, decorated themselves in their spookiest wigs and makeup, and otherwise went all out to celebrate the most ghoulish and garish holiday of the year.

Former UFC middleweight champ Alex Pereira, just over a week away from his light heavyweight title fight against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, poked fun at his intimidating appearance, getting a bigger scare out of his wife with his face than with a monster mask.

Check out the best transformations below, featuring fighters (and their families and friends) from the UFC, Bellator, the PFL, and more.

“The Tales of Naruto UzumakI”- Jiraiya Happy Holloween from the Holloways #halloween #naruto pic.twitter.com/g0o4BiAwGY — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 31, 2023