Injury knocks David Onama, Lucas Alexander off UFC Sao Paulo

UFC Sao Paulo is down to 13 bouts after an injury forced featherweight talent David Onama out of Saturday’s event in Brazil. Lucas Alexander, his opponent, announced Tuesday that he’s not getting a replacement.
The Fight Night event takes place at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, with Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis serving as the five-round heavyweight main event.
Onama (11-2) wrote on his social media that “my health comes first and I hope to be back in the octagon next year.” The “Silent Assassin” is currently 3-2 in the UFC after winning his most recent bout against Gabriel Santos by second-round knockout.
Alexander (8-3) scored his first UFC victory in March by earning a decision over Steven Peterson, rebounding from a first-round submission to Joanderson Brito. “The Lion” reacted to the news on social media, adding that “I hope to get fight news soon.”
Check the updated UFC Sao Paulo lineup below.
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
Elizeu dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese
