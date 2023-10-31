Anderson Silva’s son, Gabriel Silva, fights OJ Rosé at Nov. 17 Misfits Boxing event

Anderson Silva’s son steps into the ring again next month.

Misfits Boxing announced Tuesday that Gabriel Silva is set to fight YouTuber OJ Rosé in a boxing match at the promotion’s upcoming event, which takes place Nov. 17 at York Hall in London. This is Silva’s second fight in two months, following a quick knockout win over MMA media member Ben Davis this past September.

Silva, 26, has competed in both boxing and kickboxing since 2019. His father, Anderson Silva, is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history and is best known for a UFC middleweight championship run from 2006 to 2013.

Misfits Boxing 11 is headlined by influencers Jarvis and BDave, with fitness influencer Jully Poca squaring off with Alaena Vampira in the co-main event for the Misfits Boxing Women’s Cruiserweight title.

See the Nov. 17 lineup of influencer boxing matchups below.

Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rosé

Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira

Armz Korleone vs. Minikon

Uncle Pizza vs. YuddyGang TV

Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon

Adam Brooks vs. Rhino