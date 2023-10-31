Heck of a Morning: After shocking the world, Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones only MMA fight that makes any sense

Francis Ngannou’s combat sports career took another incredible turn on Saturday when he arguably beat the lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in a 10-round boxing match in Saudi Arabia — even dropping Fury in the third round. Despite not getting the victory on the cards, Ngannou is the fight’s big winner in other ways.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Ngannou’s performance against Fury, how Ngannou the boxer is far more intriguing than Ngannou the MMA fighter, and how the only MMA opponent that makes any sense is the fight with current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Additionally, listener topics include potential boxing options for Ngannou moving forward, the “fumbled the bag” critics being humbled, if the UFC lost in the long run with Saturday’s result, and much more.

