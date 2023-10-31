Morning Report: Sean O’Malley reveals he’s ‘talked to UFC about potential boxing fights’

MMA vs. boxing crossover contests may become all the rage as 2024 draws near.

Francis Ngannou captivated the combat sports world in his professional boxing debut this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former UFC heavyweight king entered against one of the division’s all-time greatest boxers and did far better than anyone expected, losing a split-decision in the 10-round affair.

Before Ngannou made his step into the boxing ring, the sport had already begun growing in the spectacle aspect with names like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva crossing over. After becoming a UFC champion in August with a second-round TKO of Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley expressed his interest in following suit, jockeying for a clash against Gervonta Davis. “Sugar” has briefly bantered back and forth with another great 135-pound boxer, Devin Haney, in the time since and Haney has advised O’Malley against testing himself as Ngannou did.

“The thing about Devin Haney is like, I’m not trying to throw shade or anything but I’ve legit literally never watched him box one fight ever,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “I didn’t even really know who he was until more recent — like him, Gervonta, there’s a guy like named Shakur [Stevenson].”

Ngannou’s situation is one of the more unique ones regarding a big MMA star. The previous most notable case of something similar was when the UFC was involved, allowing the then-lightweight champion Conor McGregor to challenge Floyd Mayweather. The contractual obstacles are what make things tricky in the case of someone as adamant as Ngannou was, gambling on himself in the end.

Yet to defend his title, O’Malley shared that he has already discussed trying to work something out in the boxing ring with the UFC. It doesn’t seem like it would be against the undefeated 30-0 Haney, however.

“I talked to UFC about potential boxing fights someday and they’re like, ‘No one knows Devin Haney. There’s zero percent chance that ever happens,’” O’Malley said. “He’s just not a star and no one knows him. No one knows between him and Gervonta Davis, you go ask some random person which ones which they’d be like [I don’t know].”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I think Ngannou will end up being a bit of an anomaly with this crossover aspect as we’ve seen enough evidence of how these things usually go. It will be interesting to see how many people try to follow in his footsteps though.

Happy Halloween, friends. Have a great, spooky, and safe day! Thanks for reading!

