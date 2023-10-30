Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Breese booked for UFC Austin card on Dec. 2

Middleweights Cody Brundage and Zachary Breese will clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 2.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Monday, with bout agreements issued in the fight.

Breese makes his octagon debut after signing with the UFC following a dominant first round submission victory over Eli Aronov during Dana White’s Contender Series this past season. During his young six-fight career, Breese hasn’t gone past the first round in any of his fights, while amassing four knockouts and two submissions along the way.

As for Brundage, he’ll return after earning a disqualification win in his last outing after he was clubbed with an illegal elbow in his fight with Jacob Malkoun. Prior to that fight, Brundage had dropped three in a row but now he’ll attempt to get back on track when facing the newcomer in Breese in December.

The matchup between Brundage and Breese joins a growing UFC card headed to Austin, with a main event still to be determined.