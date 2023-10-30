Video: Brazilian fighter Luiz Claudio submits himself with leglock

The official result of Luiz Claudio’s fight with Yabna N’Tchalá at Fight Music Show: Fight Night 2 reads as a win via kneebar for N’Tchalá.
That doesn’t really tell the full story.
Video from the Oct. 29 fight shows Claudio struggling mightily for an ankle lock, only to get his legs entangled in N’Tchalá’s as the two jockey for position. N’Tchalá winds up, well, right in the perfect position to force a fight-ending tap from Claudio.
Check out the bizarre sequence below from Fight Music Show: Fight Night 2, which took place in Curitiba, Brazil, courtesy of X user @Matysek88.
Luiz Claudio submits himself while attempting a leg lock at FMS Fight Night 2 pic.twitter.com/l90YByWN4X— Matysek (@Matysek88) October 30, 2023
MMA fighters have had a lot of mishaps in the cage, from slams gone wrong to wardrobe malfunctions to even bathroom accidents. Rarely do they beat themselves, however, by trying to submit their opponent.
For Claudio, the setback left him at 4-3-1 as a pro, while N’Tchalá upped his record to 10-1.
