The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Eddie Hearn, Dan Hardy, Donn Davis, and more

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting, Getty Images

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the crazy weekend in combat sports.

2 p.m.: Francis Ngannou returns after his incredible performance against Tyson Fury.

2:45 p.m.: Eddie Hearn reflects on Fury vs. Ngannou and the wild weekend in boxing.

3:15 p.m.: Dan Hardy weighs in on the Fury vs. Ngannou debate.

3:45 p.m.: PFL founder Donn Davis talks the big fight and what’s next for Ngannou in PFL.

4:15 p.m.: The parlay boys continue their look back at the weekend.

