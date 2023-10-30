The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Eddie Hearn, Dan Hardy, Donn Davis, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We recap the crazy weekend in combat sports.
2 p.m.: Francis Ngannou returns after his incredible performance against Tyson Fury.
2:45 p.m.: Eddie Hearn reflects on Fury vs. Ngannou and the wild weekend in boxing.
3:15 p.m.: Dan Hardy weighs in on the Fury vs. Ngannou debate.
3:45 p.m.: PFL founder Donn Davis talks the big fight and what’s next for Ngannou in PFL.
4:15 p.m.: The parlay boys continue their look back at the weekend.
