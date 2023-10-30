Vince McMahon on his relationship with Dana White after UFC-WWE merger: ‘Dana and I get along very, very well’

Vince McMahon and Dana White have often drawn comparisons as two outspoken, powerful executives with similar personalities across combat sports and entertainment.

At one point of time in the past, White claimed that McMahon actually wanted to fight him and the UFC CEO recently commented that their relationship was largely adversarial because they were both competing for an audience with fans. In fact, White stated that McMahon “tried to f*** me so many times for no reason” just because they were competitors.

That’s all changed now that White and McMahon operate under the same banner with the UFC and WWE merging together as TKO Group Holdings. McMahon acts as executive chairman while White’s role changed from UFC president to UFC CEO but now they work closely together to achieve the same goal.

“I don’t bust anybody chops unless they get in the way,” McMahon said about White when speaking to reporters at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight. “But Dana and I get along very, very well.

“He’s a really good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. We’re good businessmen and we get along.”

White stated that he’s spoken to McMahon at least 20 times since the merger between their two companies was completed. There’s even been talks about the UFC and WWE holding events in the same city at the same arena during a massive sports and entertainment weekend.

Mark Calaway — better known as The Undertaker from WWE — could only smile and laugh when asked about McMahon and White working together now.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Calaway said. “They’re both so similar.”

Of course that comment earned a spry look from McMahon with a subtle reminder that he’s still staying competitive even if he’s working with White to build TKO Group Holdings into an even bigger business.

“He’s a tough guy!” McMahon said. “I’m a better businessman.”

All jokes aside, the merged company with UFC and WWE was valued at over $21 billion when the two sides first came together and it’s likely that number will rise over the two years. Both UFC and WWE have lucrative broadcast rights deals coming up soon, which will certainly draw a lot of interest and money from perspective partners.