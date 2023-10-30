On To the Next One: How difficult is the grading scale for Khamzat Chimaev? Plus, comparing chaotic year to 2016

With the UFC having a rare Saturday night without a fight card, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee didn’t want to leave the listeners hanging, so they decided to turn the programming over to them.

On a special “Ask Us Anything” edition of On To the Next One, Mike and AK reunite to answer listener questions, with topics including whether or not Khamzat Chimaev is being judged by the MMA community on a more difficult scale than maybe any other fighter in UFC history. Additionally, questions include building a fantasy RIZIN New Year’s Eve card, if 2023 could surpass 2016 as the craziest year in MMA, the best seats to watch a UFC event in an arena, what sport would they cover outside of MMA if asked, the fight that they like that most dislike, and the other way around, the MMA fighter elevator test, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.