Francis Ngannou may have pushed boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to his absolute limit, but he still hasn’t fully won over the oddsmakers.

Ngannou opened as a sizable betting underdog for a potential rematch against Fury following his controversial split decision loss on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After closing as more than a 9-to-1 underdog on some sportsbooks for the first Fury bout, the former UFC heavyweight champ opened as a more respectable 3-to-1 underdog (+300) for a future rematch, while Fury opened as a 4-to-1 favorite (-400) to win again, per BetOnline.

For the uninitiated, that means a $100 bet on Ngannou would yield $300 in profit if “The Predator” were to stun the world and beat Fury, as many believe he did the first time.

Odds also released for who will be Ngannou’s next opponent in the squared circle, with Deotany Wilder (+200) and Fury (+300) leading a group of top heavyweights.

Those odds can be seen below.

Francis Ngannou Next Opponent

Deontay Wilder: +200

Tyson Fury: +300

Anthony Joshua: +400

Zhilei Zhang: +700

Oleksandr Usyk: +800

Dillian Whyte: +1000

Derek Chisora: +1100

Jake Paul: +10000

Notably, Fury remains the betting favorite to win his next bout — a long-awaited title unification match against Oleksandr Usyk — however those odds dropped significantly following Saturday’s result. Fury was previously a -240 favorite to beat Usyk (+190); he is now a -160 favorite to beat Usyk (+130) and become boxing’s unified heavyweight champ.