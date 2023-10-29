UFC 296 poster revealed featuring Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington will battle for the UFC welterweight title in the promotion’s final fight of 2023.

Edwards and Covington will headline UFC 296, which is set for Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC revealed the poster for the fight card, which features the combatants in the two scheduled world championship bouts.

Check out the poster below.

a MASSIVE card to close out the year



The official #UFC296 poster is here! pic.twitter.com/RblFyltiNk — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2023

Edwards enters his second title defense on an 11-fight win streak, including back-to-back wins over the man “Rocky” dethroned in Kamaru Usman. Covington is set for his first octagon appearance since defeating Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022 nearly two years ago.

Additionally, Alexandre Pantoja defends his newly won flyweight championship against Brandon Royval in a rematch. In their first meeting, Pantoja submitted Royval in the second round at UFC Vegas 34 in August 2021.

Check out the current UFC 296 lineup below.