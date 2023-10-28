Fury vs. Ngannou reaction: Was Francis Ngannou robbed against Tyson Fury?

Francis Ngannou may not have gotten the official victory against Tyson Fury on the scorecards, but he sure feels like Saturday’s biggest winner after defying the odds and taking the lineal boxing heavyweight champion to his absolute limit.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee react to Fury edging out a heavily debated split decision over the former UFC heavyweight champion, discuss whether or not Ngannou was robbed by two of the judges, why it doesn’t ultimately matter whether he was or not, whether Ngannou’s next fight will be in the boxing ring, if he’ll return to MMA at all, how “The Predator” has been able to silence his many critics — including UFC CEO Dana White — if the targeted Fury vs. Usyk fight is more or less interesting, and so much more following the Battle of the Baddest fight card.

