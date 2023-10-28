Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou official scorecard

Tyson Fury needed some luck with the judges to stay undefeated against a fighter making his pro boxing debut.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, of course, because that debuting boxer happened to be former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” took Fury to the limit, scoring a dramatic knockdown in Round 3 and nearly earning a decision win. In the end, two of the judges scored the fight for Fury, with one giving Ngannou the nod.

See the official scorecard for Fury vs. Ngannou below.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou official judges’ scorecards… pic.twitter.com/AmZNiNycxw — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 29, 2023

Judges Alan Krebs (95-94) and Juan Carlos Pelayo (96-93) scored the fight for Fury, while Ed Garner had it 95-94 for Ngannou.

With the win, Fury remains undefeated as a pro, improving to 34-0-1. Fury entered the contest as the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, though his title was not on the line in this bout.

Ngannou falls short in his pro boxing debut, his first fight since parting ways with the UFC in January 2013. He vacated that promotion’s heavyweight title before subsequently signing with the PFL.