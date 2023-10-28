 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Absolute robbery’: Pros react to Francis Ngannou nearly beating Tyson Fury

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou almost pulled it off.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had the performance of a lifetime on Saturday, knocking down Tyson Fury and nearly pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the history of professional sports in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the end, Fury won a split decision by the narrowest of margins, however it was Ngannou’s unbelievable professional boxing debut that had the combat sports world buzzing. Check out reaction to Fury vs. Ngannou below.

