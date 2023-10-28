‘Absolute robbery’: Pros react to Francis Ngannou nearly beating Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou almost pulled it off.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had the performance of a lifetime on Saturday, knocking down Tyson Fury and nearly pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the history of professional sports in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the end, Fury won a split decision by the narrowest of margins, however it was Ngannou’s unbelievable professional boxing debut that had the combat sports world buzzing. Check out reaction to Fury vs. Ngannou below.

Man I never thought I'd say this but Francis is in this!!!! LFG!!!! TYSON LOOKS WINDED IN THE 3RD AND HES REACHING..... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 28, 2023

Wow Francis dropped him — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 28, 2023

Oh shit Francis with the knock down — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023

No way! Francis gets the first big moment #FuryvsNgannou — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 28, 2023

He's tired and reaching... LFG!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 28, 2023

THIS JUST IN: BOXING IS NOT REAL https://t.co/FDJprgoUQi — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) October 28, 2023

Tyson always gets sharper after he goes down though. — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 28, 2023

Now Just picture this with MMA GLOVES…. Fuck boxing…. #FuryvsNgannou — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

He better start leaning on Francis to get him tired ! #FuryvsNgannou — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2023

UNBELIEVABLE PERFOMANCE SO FAR…. #furyvsngannou — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

Frank warrens face is comedy gold — DT (@darrentill2) October 28, 2023

Fury just shot a double leg lol wrestling! #furyvsngannou — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 28, 2023

Great takedown defense by Ngannou #FrancisNgannou — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

Let’s gooooo win or lose Frances is making a big statement right now. What a fight!!! — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) October 28, 2023

How good is to see fury’s face completely frustrated crazy times we living… #furyvsngannou — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

Yo Francis might pull this out this is a good scrap frfr — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 28, 2023

Absolute madness — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023

Wonder when the ‘’Tyson hasn’t took this serious, or ‘’hasn’t trained for it’’ shouts are gonna start? — DT (@darrentill2) October 28, 2023

Doesn’t seem like Fury took Ngannou seriously enough, he was not expecting this hard of a fight.#furyvsngannou — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) October 28, 2023

Fury needs a K.O if the judges rob NGANNOU i will be shocked even with how corrupt boxing is #BattleOfTheBaddest #furyvsngannou — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) October 28, 2023

I'd be pissed if i was usyk — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023

And new................ — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 28, 2023

Francis but maybe I’m being mma biased lol ‍♂️ — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 28, 2023

Now we see how corrupted boxing is if fury wins #furyvsngannou — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

I didn't bother scoring rounds but whatever happens Francis is a winner what a story — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 28, 2023

Francis won that fight — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) October 28, 2023

What a showing by Francis Ngannou ! That’s a win for Francis regardless #furyvsngannou — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 28, 2023

MMA is the King of all sports. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 28, 2023

Boxers put some respect on mma fighters names. ️ — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 28, 2023

. @PFL has the greatest MMA heavyweight on the planet currently . I don’t know another HWY that will go the distance with Fury! Class @francis_ngannou — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 28, 2023

nuts. MMA — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 28, 2023

Absolutel robbery I don’t care . Trust me nobody is a bigger fan of Tyson fury than I am! #furyvsngannou #BattleOfTheBaddest just imagine what that would have done to boxing it would have been game over ! — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) October 28, 2023

All about the money that betting money — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 28, 2023

I’m DONE WITH BOXING THE MOST CORRUPT SPORTS IN THE FUCKING WORLD… absolutely bullshit…. That’s way I will never pay a ppv again…. #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

They did @francis_ngannou dirty. I want to apologize for expecting Fury to win. — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 28, 2023

Trrrrrraaaaaaaaasssssssshhhhhhh

— gabriel green (@giftedgabegreen) October 28, 2023

Francis is a legend ✊ — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 28, 2023

Almost! Never doubt that man again. @francis_ngannou what a beast! #furyvsngannou — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 28, 2023

I feel for Francis! Close fight that I thought he won! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 28, 2023

Get the fuck out here…. Modafuker landed one punch in the first round #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 28, 2023

Francis!!! Super impressive and you can make the argument of him winning this! Conor pioneered the way for this, and Francis Ngannou busted the gates wide open! This is proof that with the right preparation that the MMA guys can more than hang with the best boxers around.… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 28, 2023

Tyson fury lost and the boxing commentary biased af dumbasses they need to learn how to box .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 28, 2023