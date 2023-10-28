Watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday afternoon, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Fury vs. Ngannou took place Oct. 28 at the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury (34-0-1) and Francis Ngannou (0-1) squared off in the the main event clash. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on DAZN and ESPN+.

FRANCIS NGANNOU KNOCKDOWN TYSON FURY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uoxQGwumU6 — Carlos Lamb (@CarlosLamb_) October 28, 2023

Ngannou and Fury embraced after their historic fight #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/Vo0DatmTla — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 28, 2023

Round 1: Fury just walks right up to Ngannou and cracks him with a right hand. Another right scores for Fury, he’s making Ngannou fight from the center of the ring. Fury flicks a jab to the body. Ngannou taking his time to figure things out. There’s a right to the body by Ngannou. He jabs Fury’s body. They trade body jabs. Nice right to the body for Ngannou. Right hand from Fury gets through and Ngannou felt that one. Ngannou swinging heavy but he’s not landing. Fury tags Ngannou with a jab.

Round 2: Ngannou starts the round off with a jab to the body. He’s cautiously coming forward. Lots of head movement from Fury before he lunges in and scores with a left. That left of Fury’s lands again as Ngannou chases him. Jabs from Fury score, but Ngannou just walks through them. Ngannou with a short uppercut in close that at least partially landed. Fury goes body-head. Fury goes back to the body. Fury ducks in and pushes Ngannou to the corner. More cheeky wrestling from Fury before the round ends, perhaps working to tire Ngannou out.

Round 3: Fury using feints to keep Ngannou off-balance. Ngannou not biting though and he lands a clean left hand as Fury circles away. Another left catches Fury. Ngannou fires a couple of high jabs at his taller opponent. Fury goes back to the jab to pester Ngannou. Fury initiates another clinch. Ngannou avoids another clinch with a glancing right that gets Fury off of him. Left hand over the top by Ngannou and Fury hits the mat! That’s a clean knockdown. Whoa whoa whoa... Fury is back up, but that was the exclamation point on a round Ngannou was already winning.

Round 4: Ngannou lands a right. He’s scored with the bigger shots. Fury lets a left hand go. Ngannou is right there with him. A couple of clinches from Fury slow the action down. He throws a couple of lefts, but Ngannou’s defense looks good. Right hand from Fury bangs against the side of Ngannou’s head. There’s a 1-2 by Fury. Another quick combo stings Ngannou. Fury battled back in this one, but Ngannou is in it. Can he go another six hard rounds with the boxing champ?

Round 5: Ngannou connects early in the round. Fury triples up with his left hand and scores. Ngannou off-balance as he fires a wild haymaker. Ngannou tags the body. Fury comes forward with a right hand, they clinch up. Reset, and Fury looks to be working to keep his distance now. Ngannou misses over the top, Fury counters with a body shot and another clinch. Uppercut by Fury just misses. Fury paws a jab in Ngannou’s face. Right hand by Fury. Pot shot by Fury, he seems to have Ngannou figured out.

Round 6: Ngannou swinging big, but Fury is keeping the former UFC champion on the edge of a long left hand. Fury feeding Ngannou a steady diet of jabs. He’s throwing the occasional counter as he circles with Ngannou following him. More jabs from Fury, Ngannou doesn’t have an answer right now.

Round 7: Fury continues to circle but this time Ngannou connects with a right hand. Now they’re both circling as Fury paws with his jab, the complexion has changed slightly, Ngannou manages to get inside with a straight left. Fury wants to clinch, but Ngannou backs him up with an uppercut inside. Fast right hand from Fury. He stumbles in and almost inadvertently gets a double leg on Ngannou. Fun fight, if a little sloppy.

Round 8: Fury staying busy with the jab. He tries to follow with a right but Ngannou gets inside to clinch. There’s that lunging right from Fury again. Ngannou with a couple of scary-looking straight lefts. Nice three-punch combo from Fury that’s capped off by a body shot. Uppercut inside by Fury, he’s moving a lot, but now Ngannou lands a three-punch combo of his own. Fury hits a right. Ngannou letting his hands go as Fury tries to walk him down. Neither fighter looking particularly fresh. If cardio is an issue for Ngannou, it could be for Fury too. Fury aggressive, but ineffective to close the round.

Round 9: Two good punches landed by Ngannou as Fury steps forward. Fury fires a series of jabs and follows with a right, but Ngannou’s power left gives him pause. Glancing right by Ngannou. Both men taking their time, this round is crucial. Fury jabs the body. He connects with a trio of punches as Ngannou pursues. Smacking jab by Fury. Not much from Ngannou in that round. Saving up for a big finish?

Round 10: Ngannou takes center of the ring once more, this is tense. Ngannou throws a scary left hook that Fury avoids. Fury slaps him on the chin with a jab. Ngannou goes to the body. Slower pace in this one, like Round 9. They exchange punches from distance, nothing landing with much impact. Good jab from Fury. Left hook scores for Fury. Fury with an uppercut in the clinch, Ngannou answers with a right. Fury drops the hands goading Ngannou to come in, but we’re going the distance after one more exchange of punches. Incredible effort from Ngannou, but was it enough?

