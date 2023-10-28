Conor McGregor submits first drug test in nearly 2 years after re-joining UFC anti-doping program

Conor McGregor officially submitted his first drug test since re-joining the UFC’s anti-doping program.

The former two-division UFC champion, who left the testing program back in 2021 after suffering a devastating broken leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier, submitted three samples during one test administered by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. Online records show McGregor’s test, although it doesn’t specify the date that the samples were collected.

It appears both blood and urine were collected.

Of course, McGregor’s return to the UFC’s anti-doping program took center stage during the recent announcement that the MMA promotion is not extending its deal with USADA after the end of 2023. In a public statement, USADA CEO Travis Tygart claimed the relationship between the two companies became “untenable,” in part due to McGregor and the six months of required drug testing needed before he was allowed to fight again.

UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell fired back days later, categorically denying that anybody asked for McGregor to receive some sort of an exemption to usurp the six months of required drug testing before he could compete again.

Campbell also blasted USADA for attempting to make McGregor the scapegoat after the decision was already made for the UFC to cut ties with the anti-doping organization at the end of the year.

“What they’ve done to [Conor McGregor] is disgusting,” Campbell said. “And for an entity that holds themselves out to have a level of honor and integrity, using him as a media vehicle to advance a fake narrative is disturbing, disgusting, and I think they have some legitimate legal liability that they should be very concerned with.”

While USADA conducted McGregor’s recent drug test, the anti-doping organization will only collect samples on UFC athletes through the end of 2023. At that point, Drug Free Sport International will begin collection duties for the UFC’s anti-doping program, with ex-FBI agent George Piro taking over as the administrator to the program.

The UFC recently messaged fighters and managers with an extensive message outlining how the anti-doping program would still be administered starting in 2024 with no interruption in random, unannounced testing.

As for McGregor, he officially re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping program on Oct. 8, which means he’ll be eligible to compete again on or after April 8, 2024. He’s currently expected to clash with Michael Chandler in his return to action, although no date or location has been announced for the proposed fight.