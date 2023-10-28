MMA Fighting has a Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live stream watch party for Saturday’s heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia. The lineal heavyweight boxing champion and the former UFC heavyweight titleholder will battle in the main event in a 10-round boxing match.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs to watch along with the Ngannou vs. Fury headliner, along with the co-main event of the card titled Battle of the Baddest.

Fury will compete for the first time since stopping Derek Chisora in December 2023. “The Gypsy King” is already slated to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title, possibly as early as Dec. 23.

Ngannou will also compete for the first time in 2023, and in his first bout since parting ways with the UFC. “The Predator” successfully defended the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in his most recent fight at UFC 270 in January 2022.

The co-main event will be for the British heavyweight title between Fabio Wardley and David Adelaye.

Watch MMA Fighting’s Fury vs. Ngannou Watch Party prior at around 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT prior to the co-main event kicking off.