Jake Paul still awaiting opponent for Dec. 15 after 7-1 pro boxer unable to secure visa

Jake Paul is still searching for an opponent for his Dec. 15 return, but it turns out he was originally expected to fight a professional boxer at his same level of experience.

That’s according to Paul’s business partner and Most Valuable Promotions co-owner Nakisa Bidarian, who addressed the opponent during the post-fight press conference at the card headlined by Amanda Serrano on Friday night in Orlando. While the co-main event for Dec. 15 is confirmed — Shadasia Green faces Franchón Crews-Dezurn in a WBC super middleweight title fight — Paul was also expected to announce his next bout at the event.

Unfortunately, those plans changed in the days leading up to Friday’s MVP promoted card.

“Just regarding Friday, December 15, there was a plan to announce Jake Paul’s opponent for that evening,” Bidarian said. “Unfortunately, the opponent, which was a 7-1 boxer, has not been able to obtain a visa to come to the U.S.

“So we’re currently reviewing alternative options for his opponent, but the plan is to try to announce it within the next two weeks.”

Bidarian didn’t announce the name of the proposed opponent, although based on the experience level, Paul wasn’t expected to clash with Tommy Fury in a rematch or potentially face off against another social influencer or MMA fighter with a bigger name.

Paul, who boasts a 7-1 record of his own, has long teased his plans to face stiffer competition while pursuing his career in professional boxing, however he’s mostly stuck to marquee names rather than lesser known fighters with more experience to date.

Most recently, Paul dispatched Nate Diaz in a 10-round fight that put him back on track after dropping a split decision to Fury in February, which counts as the only loss on his résumé.

It remains to be seen who will be secured for Paul’s opponent, although it was also announced on Friday that the card will take place in Orlando, FL, with DAZN already secured as a broadcast partner for the event.

“We’re making Orlando the new home of boxing, right? Here at the Caribe Royale Resort,” Bidarian said. “This is our third event. We’re going to be coming back here Friday, December 15th, headlining with Jake Paul, co-maining with the two unbelievable athletes you just saw, Shadasia Green and Franchon.

“It’s going to be an electric night, and we’re going to do more events together here in 2024.”