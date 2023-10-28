Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Fury vs. Ngannou start time, TV schedule, and ring walks are for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night.

This post will help explain the Fury vs. Ngannou fight card and at which time the two heavyweight champions are expected to make their ring walks.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view and features a five-bout preliminary card headlined by Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye for the WBO European, WBA Continental, Commonwealth, and British heavyweight titles. An additional bout on the preliminary card, event opener Robert Duran Jr. vs. Jack McGann, will be unaired.

The full preliminary portion of the event can be seen below.

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole

Robert Duran Jr. vs. Jack McGann

The Fury vs. Ngannou main attraction then kicks off on pay-per-view with “The Battle of the Baddest,” a 10-round blockbuster between lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ring walks for Fury vs. Ngannou are tentatively scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight title is not on the line against Ngannou, however the fight is expected to go on the combatants professional records, meaning the former UFC champion can be become the first boxer to hand Fury an official defeat in the ring.