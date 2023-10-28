MMA Fighting has Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

The main event is expected to begin around 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and DAZN pay-per-view. Check out our Fury vs. Ngannou results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 knockouts) will fight for the first time this year at the event. The WBC heavyweight champion is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title at the end of the year.

Francis Ngannou will make his pro boxing debut for the first time at 37 years old. It will be his first fight since his departure from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion posted a 17-3 record in MMA with 12 knockouts.

Check out the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live blog below:

