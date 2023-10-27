UFC parts ways with Mike Breeden after his thrilling comeback win at UFC 294

Despite picking up his first octagon victory in memorable fashion at UFC 294, Mike Breeden is no longer on the UFC roster.

A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Breeden, 34, is officially a free agent after the UFC parted ways with him. His third-round TKO win over Anshul Jubli this past Saturday was the final bout on his deal, and the promotion elected not to re-sign him.

Ariel Helwani was first to report the news on Twitter.

Breeden’s lone UFC victory came at a perfect time, but also under less than ideal circumstances. Prior to the bout, he missed weight by 3.5 pounds. Additionally, he also revealed following the win over Jubli that the reason for his weight miss was due to a staph infection he developed prior to his trip to Abu Dhabi.

The strength of schedule for Breeden inside the octagon was certainly not the easiest, with his career marked by a decision loss to Natan Levy and knockout losses to short-notice opponents Alexander Hernandez and Terrance McKinney.