Fury vs. Ngannou preview show: Can Francis Ngannou shock the world against Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is the massive favorite to defeat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in their 10-round boxing match this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. While the outcome may seem predictable, what if Ngannou actually does defeat Fury?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew discuss Saturday’s main event bout, the interest levels in it, along with the fight week build seemingly falling short. Additionally, they discuss what could’ve been done differently to generate more interest, a potential world where Ngannou pulls off one of the all-time biggest upsets ever, how it could shake up the combat sports world as we know it, if Ngannou’s stock can drop in any way with a loss, and more.

