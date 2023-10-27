Logan Paul announces clean post-fight drug test, Dillon Danis responds

Logan Paul announced Thursday the result of a single post-fight drug test following his boxing match with Dillon Danis, and it was negative.

“Haters, you’re going to have to keep trying,” Paul said in a video posted to X. “No performance-enhancing drugs. Good luck next time, though, you f****** dorks!”

Paul also briefly showed a screen-shot of what he said were the results, a letter from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency written to the Professional Boxing Association – the event’s regulator – and an executive from Misfits Boxing, which promoted the event in Manchester, U.K. The letter indicated Paul was tested for “performance-enhancing drugs” on Oct. 15 and was declared negative.

The letter did not say what type of PEDs Paul was tested for, or any further details about the testing regimen employed by VADA for the Oct. 14 boxing match, which Paul won when Danis was disqualified in the sixth round for attempting an MMA move. A request for comment to VADA wasn’t immediately returned.

Danis dismissed Paul’s announcement and repeated his claim that the influencer turned boxer and pro-wrestler was doping.

“The testing was a joke, literally,” he wrote. “Piss test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You’re a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done.”

The testing was a joke, literally. Piss test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You're a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done. https://t.co/ITIWmQ57Pl — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 26, 2023

Anti-doping experts widely agree that year-round, random testing is the gold standard of drug testing. Until this month, the UFC’s partnership with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency was believed to be the most comprehensive program in the sport, though many fighters and MMA observers said the agency doled out punishments unevenly. The UFC this month announced it would end the partnership and replace it with a group of contractors who would oversee different parts of the drug testing and administrative process.

As a pro-wrestler in WWE, Paul is subject to the promotion’s drug testing policy and hasn’t been flagged for any PEDs.

Danis has called for the UFC to sign him after his loss to Paul, which he appealed for “multiple offenses.” He is currently embroiled in a federal lawsuit with Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, who accused him of violating revenge porn laws by posting explicit content that was hacked from her personal phone.