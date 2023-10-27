Invicta FC 54 live stream online: Watch full McCormack vs. Wójcik event

Watch the Invicta FC 54 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete McCormack vs. Wójcik fight card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

An updated fight card for the event is as follows:

Danni McCormack vs. Karolina Wójcik - for the Invicta strawweight title

Kristina Williams vs. Dee Begley

Hilarie Rose vs. Andrea Amaro

Julia Dorny vs. Riley Martinez

Maria Djukic vs. Fernanda Araujo

Invicta FC 54 takes place at Citizens House of Blues in Boston and airs on the promotion’s YouTube channel. In the main event, Invicta FC strawweight champion Danni McCormack defends her title against Karolina Wójcik. The co-main event features Kristina Williams vs. Dee Begley.