Heck of a Morning: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, recapping another chaotic UFC news week

While the UFC is on a rare off week, the promotion has certainly had its share of headlines following UFC 294 between Islam Makhachev’s knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski, the questions surrounding the middleweight division after Khamzat Chimaev’s win over Kamaru Usman, as well as the UFC 295 shakeups due to Jon Jones’ injury.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes questions about the chaotic week for the UFC, Jones’ fight with Stipe Miocic being scrapped and replaced by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title, how big of a hit to the card losing Jones vs. Miocic could be, and comparing UFC 295 to other Madison Square Garden fight cards. Additionally, listener topics include Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, if Ngannou can be competitive, what could headline the UFC’s Dec. 2 event in Austin and the promotion’s expected return to China the following week, along with a slew of Free-For-All Friday questions from outside the world of MMA.

