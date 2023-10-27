Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in results: Fury 5 pounds heavier than Ngannou for heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury had the advantage on the scale over Francis Ngannou.

At the weigh-ins for their crossover boxing match Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fury officially weighed in at 277.7 pounds, about five pounds heavier than Ngannou, who weighed in at 272.2 pounds.

For Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), this was the same poundage that he brought into his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder in October 2021; for Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12 KOs, 4 subs) this is the heaviest he’s weighed for a pro bout. When Ngannou competed in UFC, the limit for a non-title heavyweight bout was 266 pounds.

Ngannou makes his pro boxing debut. He is currently signed to PFL, which he joined after parting ways with UFC and vacating that promotion’s heavyweight title.

“It feels great,” Ngannou said post-weigh-in when asked about what it means to be fighting Fury. “You know what they say: To take a big step, you have to take a step back. So I stepped back and I made a very big step, very high. The highest of the high.”

“If that overhand right catches him, he will go down,” Ngannou added. “Because he hasn’t been knocked down by a person who is the hardest puncher in the world. They don’t have that knockout [power].

Fury fights for the first time since last December, where he defeated Derek Chisora via 10th-round TKO. He enters Saturday as the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, though his title is not on the line against Ngannou.

“I think he’s a big, fat sausage, and I’m going to knock him spark out,” Fury said. “We don’t get paid for long, we don’t get paid for short, and I’m going to make it nice and short for him.”

When asked what Ngannou brings to the table that could trouble him, Fury answered, “Absolutely nothing” and compared it to a tennis table champion challenging Novak Djokovic.

See full Fury vs. Ngannou weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Tyson Fury (277.7) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.1)

Fabio Wardley (241) vs. David Adeleye (232)

Joseph Parker (250.1) vs. Simon Kean (255.1)

Arslanbek Makhmudov (260) vs. Junior Anthony Wright (229.5)

Moses Itauma (236.1) vs. Istvan Bernath (257.1)

Carlos Takam (257.1) vs. Martin Bakole (299.4)

Robert Duran Jr. (152.7) vs. Jack McGann (153.1)