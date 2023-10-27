At the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in video Friday, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou weigh in as heavyweights for their 10-round, main event showdown in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.
The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Check out the Fury vs. Ngannou weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)
Tyson Fury (277.7) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.1)
Fabio Wardley (241) vs. David Adeleye (232)
Joseph Parker (250.1) vs. Simon Kean (255.1)
Arslanbek Makhmudov (260) vs. Junior Anthony Wright (229.5)
Moses Itauma (236.1) vs. Istvan Bernath (257.1)
Carlos Takam (257.1) vs. Martin Bakole (299.4)
Robert Duran Jr. (152.7) vs. Jack McGann (153.1)
