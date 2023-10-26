Jon Jones set for surgery on Friday, apologizes to Stipe Miocic and fans for UFC 295 scratch

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he’ll undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn pectoral tendon that scratched him from his UFC 295 headliner against Stipe Miocic.

From there, Jones said he’ll do physical therapy for “several months” to repair his injury but plans to “get back to work as soon as possible,” he said in a video posted on Thursday evening to his Instagram account.

Jones, in Los Angeles to see a UFC-recommended doctor, apologized to fans and Miocic for having to bow out of the fight, which marked the first defense of the title he claimed after Francis Ngannou left the promotion and was stripped of the belt.

“Obviously, very sad situation, very upset,” Jones said. “But I’ve been through a lot of things in life, and injuries are a part of being an athlete. I want to thank the UFC for getting me in to one of the best doctors in the country.

“I wanted to say thank you to Stipe Miocic for all the work that he’s put in. Also, sorry to Stipe and his team. Like I said, this comes with the territory.”

Jones posted another video earlier this week that appeared to show the moment he was injured, a wrestling sequence where he audibly cried out in pain. UFC CEO Dana White on Tuesday announced Jones’ injury and a replacement heavyweight co-headliner between top contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, who will fight for an interim title. UFC 295 is now headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

White expects Jones to need eight months to recuperate from the injury; when the champ is healthy, the fight with Miocic is expected to be rescheduled.

Aspinall on Wednesday told The MMA Hour that the UFC expected Jones and Miocic could both retire after facing each other at UFC 295, and then he would face Pavlovich for the vacant title.

It’s unclear how Jones’ injury has changed his career timeline, but for now, he will soldier on.

“I guess it will be Stipe and I at a later date, and that’s my plan,” Jones said. “Hopefully, these other heavyweights, Aspinall and Sergei, put it on a great show for you guys. I may even show up to the event to watch. But I love you all, and hey, your boy Jon Jones is doing OK.”

Jones’ full video is below.