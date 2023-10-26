Video: Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury flex, clash foreheads, shirtless John Fury tries to get in middle

Heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou got another good look at each other just two days out from their boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Fury’s father, John Fury, tried to get into the action.

Fury and Ngannou playfully sniped at each other for cameras, but only after security pulled back a shirtless Fury, who walked obliviously in front of the fighters, blocking the view.

Fury and Ngannou face off in a 10-round contest for the “WBC Riyadh Champion,” a consolation prize with Fury’s other titles off the table. The result will, however go on each fighter’s professional record.

As usual, Fury joked around with Ngannou. The two compared their size, and plenty of fat jokes were made before Ngannou shed his jacket and revealed his physique. Fury played up his opponent’s muscled appearance before the end of the gathering on Thursday.

Check out the full staredown above, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing.