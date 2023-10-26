Daniel Cormier: Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor should be next; Ryan Clark calls it ‘dumbest idea you’ve ever had’

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje might have something to say about Daniel Cormier’s pick for Islam Makhachev’s next opponent, to say nothing of Cormier’s DC and RC co-host Ryan Clark.

Just days after witnessing Makhachev demolish featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski with a head-kick knockout, the UFC Hall of Famer offered his opinion on who his longtime friend and training partner should face when he returns in 2024.

“I think Islam should fight Conor,” Cormier proclaimed on his DC & RC podcast. “I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next.”

McGregor hasn’t fought in over two years after suffering a devastating broken leg in his last outing against Dustin Poirier. Since that time, McGregor has been recovering and awaiting his eventual return for a showdown against fellow Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler.

While that fight will still likely happen early next year, Cormier believes McGregor shifting directly into a title shot against Makhachev makes even more sense, especially with how much he believes it will benefit fighters and the UFC.

“It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make and why not?” Cormier argued. “You have Islam Makhachev, who looks to be a guy who’s going to be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. You need a guy that can elevate him. The guy that can elevate him to that level is Conor McGregor.

“Because look what Conor McGregor – or beating Conor McGregor – did for Dustin Poirier. Look at what it did for Khabib Nurmagomedov. We’re not even talking about all the other levels at which this just makes sense. You have Islam fighting Conor after the issues Conor’s had with Khabib and everything else. You have Islam fighting Conor, the biggest star in mixed martial arts coming back to the UFC. It makes sense.”

McGregor’s rivalry with Nurmagomedov spiraled into one of the biggest pay-per-views in history with the lightweights meeting at UFC 229 in 2016. Nurmagomedov ultimately submitted McGregor in the fourth round, but that didn’t stop the Irish superstar from taking shots at the undefeated Russian afterward.

That disdain would undoubtedly shift toward Makhachev if McGregor actually got the opportunity to compete for the UFC lightweight title in his return to action.

For all the roadblocks that might prevent that fight from happening, McGregor staying competitive with Makhachev might be the toughest criticism to overcome. McGregor boasts just a 1-3 record in his past four fights, including back-to-back losses to Poirier, which includes the night he suffered the broken leg. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn’t tasted defeat in over eight years, becoming one of the most dominant fighters on the entire roster.

That would make Makhachev an overwhelming favorite to win Cormier’s proposed matchup, but the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion doesn’t believe that really matters when somebody like McGregor gets involved in the conversation.

“One of the biggest fan bases in the entire world will believe Conor McGregor will beat Islam,” Cormier said. “You want me to tell you why? Because those same people believed — the people that love Conor McGregor somehow managed to make themselves believe that he was going to beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. Think about that! Think about the idea of how many people thought Conor had a legit shot at beating Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. You can actually sell to people that Conor can fight Islam Makhachev.”

It’s tough to know how much the UFC might listen to Cormier’s suggestion. Cormier’s co-host, former NFLer Ryan Clark, didn’t hold back on what he thought about putting Makhachev, Cormier’s former training partner at American Kickboxing Academy, alongside the Irish star.

“It makes zero sense,” Clark responded to Cormier. “Conor McGregor lost his last two fights. Bro, you’re a Hall of Famer – I was there for your Hall of Fame speech, bro, and it was moving, and you are smart, and you are accomplished, you are successful and your accolades speak for themselves. But this is the dumbest idea you have ever had.

“This is why. You’re not making this fight based off the merits of the fighter. You’re making this fight based off the name. You’re making this fight based off the money. And before you talk, you are making this fight because you want to elevate your friend. Because you know, as good as he is, that nobody truly cares about the person Islam is without Conor McGregor, because you know, as good as he is, that nobody truly cares about the person Islam is without a Conor McGregor, that Islam is not reaching and touching and building this monstrous brand that you want your friend to have, even though he’s actually kind of witty, even though he’s actually kind of funny, and he talks cash money stuff, you know he needs Conor.

“But you also know that Conor McGregor doesn’t deserve this fight. That Islam Makhachev beating Conor McGregor doesn’t mean anything for the UFC, doesn’t do anything for the UFC. It’s not a fight that people will anticipate in hopes that Conor McGregor beats him, because everybody knows that he’s not that he’s not the same Conor McGregor, and I love him. He’s my favorite fighter.”

Watch the full exchange below from DC and RC.