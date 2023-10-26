Heck of a Morning: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall, new UFC 295 lineup reaction

Jon Jones’ injury led to Dana White’s shocking annoucement this week that Jones will no longer fight Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295, but now Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall will compete for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event. Is it the more intriguing matchup than the original, and should it be for the actual title instead of the interim belt?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the UFC 295 shakeup, why Pavlovich vs. Aspinall is the more competitive fight, but also the hit the card takes not having Jones and Miocic fighting any longer, along with a positive way to look at the championship situation surrounding the fight. Additionally, topics include what a title win at UFC 295 does for Alex Pereira’s legacy, Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, and more.

