Between the Links: Makhachev’s statement win at UFC 294, Chimaev’s next move, Jon Jones injured, Fury vs. Ngannou

Islam Makhachev made a strong case for being the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter after he demolished Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 this past Saturday. What is the biggest Makhachev question moving forward after getting closure against Volkanovski?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel recaps Makhachev’s sensational performance to retain the UFC lightweight title, if Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje should be next, and how far he can go from a legacy perspective. Additionally, topics include Khamzat Chimaev’s majority decision win over Kamaru Usman and the big takeaways from both fighters, Jon Jones suffering an injury scratching his UFC 295 heavyweight championship main event with Stipe Miocic, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall fighting for the interim heavyweight title, if the one-two punch is more interesting than the original, Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match and the interest levels surrounding it, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.